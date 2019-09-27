 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Pho and Vietnamese food stall Vietvana opened at Ponce City Market in Atlanta. Vietvana

There’s No Shortage of Excellent Vietnamese Restaurants Around Atlanta

From bowls of pho and spicy bún bò huế soup to bánh mì, savory crepes filled with shrimp and sprouts, and mi xao noodles tossed with peanuts, grilled pork, and julienned vegetables

by Eater Staff Updated
Vietvana

Vietnamese cuisine encompasses a vast variety of dishes ranging from comforting bowls of protein-packed noodle soups, like pho and bún bò huế (spicy beef), to whole fish preparations, the “sizzling pancake” crepe bánh xèo, and the steamed rice noodles bánh cuốn stuffed with shrimp and pork. Atlanta is fortunate to have a slew of excellent Vietnamese restaurants to choose from these days. Here are just a few to consider.

Don’t see a favorite Vietnamese restaurant listed? Email Eater Atlanta with suggestions to check out for the next update via the tipline.

Pho Hoang Long

Located in an unassuming retail strip along Pat Mell Road in Marietta, come to Pho Hoang Long for the pho. The restaurant also offers a variety of Thai dishes on its menu and often includes daily specials on a chalkboard in the dining room. Service is very friendly here, but it can be slow, as this is a family-owned and fully operated spot. Pho Hoang Long also includes a small Vietnamese grocery.

371 Pat Mell Rd SE suite #133, Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 384-0530
(770) 384-0530

Pho Dakao

Pho is obviously the star of the show here, but do try the restaurant’s bánh mì. Pair it with a milk tea or Vietnamese iced coffee. There’s also a location in Kennesaw.

2411 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
(678) 909-6088
(678) 909-6088

Anh's Kitchen

Located in the heart of Midtown, Anh’s Kitchen serves a variety of Vietnamese fare on its menu, including bánh mì, bowls of hot pho and spicy bún bò huế noodle soups, clay pots, and rice and noodle dishes.

Viewpoint, 855 Peachtree St NE STE 2, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 989-6886
(404) 989-6886

O Mi Ga Vietnamese Kitchen

This stall inside Sweet Auburn Curb Market (the Municipal Market) offers a great selection of pho and spicy bún bò huế noodle soups on its menu. Try the beef and pork bún bò huế here or the mi xao, egg noodles tossed with peanuts, grilled pork or chicken, and a mixture of julienned vegetables. Make sure to order a fried turkey egg roll, too.

209 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 963-1082
(404) 963-1082

Lady Ha

A recent addition to the Ponce restaurant scene, Lady Ha brings a mix of classic Vietnamese dishes and street eats to the Eastside Beltline. Located at the Ford Factory Lofts, expect bowls of hot pho, duck salad, bánh mì baos stuffed with minced pork, crispy crepes of bánh xèo filled with shrimp and sprouts, and PEI mussels swimming in lemongrass coconut broth here. Order Vietnamese coffee or Lady Ha’s dirty milk tea or one of the restaurant’s fruit teas, like the Lychee Lady with oranges, lychee, and aiyu jelly.

699 Ponce De Leon Ave NE suite 10, Atlanta, GA 30308

Phở Cue

This is where Vietnamese dishes and Texas-style barbecue meet in Glenwood Park. Expect hot bowls of pho with tender smoked beef brisket or loaded fries topped with pulled pork and bánh mì vegetables here. Start off a meal with an order of the smoked brisket egg rolls or some lemongrass pepper wet smoked wings.

925 Garrett St Suite L, Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 549-7595
(404) 549-7595

Thanh Thanh Restaurant

Located in a shopping complex on Jonesboro Road, the lengthy menu here is filled with a variety of pho combinations, hot pots, and a number of other Vietnamese soups and rice dishes to try.

4446 Jonesboro Rd, Forest Park, GA 30297
(404) 363-9908
(404) 363-9908

Who Wanna Pho

This vibey Vietnamese lounge and hookah bar in Little Five Points themed after and soundtracked by hip-hop music centers a good portion of its menu on pho, including the Sea Pho Tha Streetz with lobster tail, shrimp, and scallops. Make sure to also try the pho’cos or Vietnamese street tacos, like the barbecue chicken or brisket topped with slaw, jalapenos, and cilantro. In addition to pho and tacos, look for crispy egg rolls, crab rangoon, rice plates, bubble tea, and Vietnamese coffee. Open until 12. a.m., Sunday - Thursday and until 5 a.m., Friday and Saturday.

1126 Euclid Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 549-2984
(404) 549-2984

Qommunity Kitchen

In January 2022, restaurateur Quynh “Q” Trinh transformed her bánh mì and pho shop We Suki Suki and mini food stall market the Global Grub Collective into a pop-up incubator and boba tea and cocktail bar. Now anchored by Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles Ramen, Trinh continues to sling bowls of We Suki Suki’s popular lemongrass pho based on her mother’s recipe and bánh mì from the rebranded business. Follow on Instagram for updates on the menu and for new pop-ups.

479-b Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 430-7613
(404) 430-7613

So Ba Vietnamese Restaurant

Billed as a Vietnamese noodle house, So Ba is a local hangout for bowls of hot pho and bún dishes in the heart of East Atlanta Village. Pho here comes served in small, medium, or large portions, too. Owned by chef Nhan Le (Fishmonger), So Ba adjoins with Octopus Bar, which opens after the Vietnamese restaurant closes for the night.

560 Gresham Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
(404) 627-9911
(404) 627-9911

Pho Ngon So 1

It’s all in the name — head into Pho Ngon So 1 for the large selection of pho on the menu. However, do try the bún bò huế, the cá kho tộ (caramelized fish claypot,) and the bánh hỏi.

5372 Jonesboro Rd, Lake City, GA 30260
(404) 361-6110
(404) 361-6110

VN Pho

VN Pho gets straight to the point on its menu — pho, and plenty of it. Pho can be ordered in small, medium, or large bowls. Large is quite an undertaking, even when super hungry. There’s also a kids meatball and flank pho combo that comes with a drink. Other dishes worth trying here, the cháo lòng (pork porridge) and cháo vịt (duck porridge,) as well as the hủ tiếu nam vang (pork and seafood clear noodle soup.)

6363 Jonesboro Rd, Morrow, GA 30260
(770) 960-6699
(770) 960-6699

Lee's Bakery

For those who frequent the restaurants along Buford Highway, Lee’s Bakery is a beloved staple for pho. This Atlanta institution is where to head to for steaming bowls of pho at 8 a.m. as well as bánh mì deals. Try the bakery’s dac biet with ham, pork head cheese, and pork liver or the bánh mì cá made with fish cakes. Get the wings here, too, and make sure to grab a day-old dollar baguette before leaving.

4005 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30345
(404) 728-1008
(404) 728-1008

Nam Phuong Restaurant

Many people head to this popular Buford Highway restaurant to indulge in big bowls of pho or plates of shaking beef, but make sure to try the wings here, too. These crispy wings carry a zippy, funky flavor embedded in the meat with a bit of heat from the sweet chile sauce glaze. Wings come with a side of white rice and pickled vegetables. Beyond pho, there’s no shortage of solid choices on the menu at Nam Phuong. There’s also a location in Norcross.

4051 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30345
(404) 633-2400
(404) 633-2400

Pho Dai Loi 2

There are plenty of places to slurp pho throughout Atlanta, but Pho Dai Loi 2 is consistently one of the best restaurants for the noodle soup. The menu includes a substantial amount of proteins to choose from, including tripe, flank, beef tendon, chicken, and combinations. Order a medium bowl of pho, which is more than enough to satisfy. Make sure to order a pot of tea, too. There are also locations in Forest Park and Duluth.

4186 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30345
(404) 633-2111
(404) 633-2111

Pho Bac Restaurant

Located in the Orient Center (also home to Gu’s Kitchen and Penang) on Buford Highway, Pho Bac has been a popular spot for pho for over 25 years now. But the restaurant is also a solid option for bowls of bún bò huế and bánh mì, too. There’s also a Duluth location.

4897 Buford Hwy NE, Chamblee, GA 30341
(770) 986-4273
(770) 986-4273

Quoc Huong Banh Mi Fast Food

For folks seeking excellent bánh mì, many will argue that there may be no better place than the iconic Buford Highway sandwich shop Quoc Huong in the Asian Square complex. The fresh French bread definitely contributes to the reputation this shop has earned. Try the barbecue pork here. Looking for a deal? Order five bánh mì and that sixth one is free. The shop now accepts credit cards.

5150 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340
(770) 936-0605
(770) 936-0605

Vietvana Pho Noodle House

Vietvana opened in Avondale Estates in 2019 and quickly became a neighborhood favorite. Noodles are made fresh daily here, with pho broth cooking by 3 a.m. In addition to pho and bánh mì, Vietvana offers appetizers, such as pork and shrimp spring rolls and Hue-style beef and pork meatballs in a sweet tomato garlic sauce, salads, like the fiery papaya salad, a selection of bún (rice vermicelli noodles,) and cơm (rice) dishes, including fried rice and broken rice. Vietvana also has a location at Ponce City Market.

2831 E College Ave, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
(404) 963-2757
(404) 963-2757

Dai Nam Restaurant

Located in the Oakbrook Square Shopping Center, head here for bowls of bún bò huế or bún riêu soup, cháo lòng (pork porridge,) broken rice dishes, and the sizzling pancake, bánh xèo.

5495 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA 30093
(770) 680-4987
(770) 680-4987

Huy's Sandwiches

Regulars of this Norcross shop claim it has the best bánh mì in all of metro Atlanta. The menu here includes over 15 bánh mì options, like grilled or steamed pork, liver pâté, fish, and a combo with ham, head cheese, pâté, and steamed pork.

6100 Live Oak Pkwy, Norcross, GA 30093
(770) 666-6762
(770) 666-6762

Pho Viet Number One in Norcross

This Norcross restaurant offers everything from a wide variety of Vietnamese noodle soups, crispy fried wings with sesame honey sauce, and hot pots to bánh mì, salt and pepper toasted shrimp, and Vietnamese rotisserie chicken dinners. Soups at Pho Viet Number One, however, are the stars of the menu, including the dark meat chicken pho and oxtail pho and the spicy pho bo kho beef stew noodle soup. Try the Vietnamese sour soup swai (canh chua nam bo) with tender fish or poached shrimp swimming in an herby broth sweetened with pineapples or the savory fish maw soup which can come with a fried egg.

4650 Jimmy Carter Blvd Ste 133B, Norcross, GA 30093
(770) 558-6289
(770) 558-6289

Banh Mi Café

It’s all about bánh mì at Banh Mi Cafe in Duluth. Sandwiches here include everything from barbecue pork or Vietnamese pork cold cuts (dac biet,) to scrambled eggs, sugarcane shrimp, and pork skin bánh mì. The menu is vegetarian-friendly, too, with tofu, avocado, and sautéed mushrooms listed among the cafe’s meat-free options. Beyond sandwiches, the cafe also serves bánh xèo and bún riêu (rice vermicelli noodle soup with crab and tomato) as well as pho on its menu.

3512 Satellite Blvd NW, Duluth, GA 30096
(404) 750-6507
(404) 750-6507

