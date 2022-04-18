 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where to Eat in Stone Mountain, Georgia

18 Atlanta Restaurants Serving Flavor-Packed, Next-Level Egg Rolls

Gather Your Team for Trivia at These Atlanta Restaurants and Bars

Larakin Coffee and Wine Bar on 12th Street in Midtown.
Sophia Van Dyk

18 Choice Wine Bars and Tasting Rooms Around Atlanta

From wine bar and bookstore combinations to wine bars and tasting rooms specializing in Italian, Latin American, and organic and biodynamic wines

by Beth McKibben Updated
Larakin Coffee and Wine Bar on 12th Street in Midtown.
| Sophia Van Dyk
by Beth McKibben Updated

Wine bars are different from restaurants that happen to feature superb wine lists. These establishments tend to be much more intimate and focus entirely on wine, sometimes centering the menu on a particular style or region of the world. Food served at wine bars varies, too, often including selections of tinned fish, charcuterie and cheese, tapas, pasta dishes, and even lean cuts of steak. From wine bar and bookstore combinations to bars specializing in Italian, Latin American, and organic and biodynamic wines, here are the wine bars and tasting rooms to check out around Atlanta.

Don’t see a favorite wine bar listed? Send Eater the details via the tipline for consideration on the next update.

Read more:

The Pivotal Role Wine Shops Are Playing in Creating Atlanta's Wine Scene

Wonderful Wine Shops to Check Out Around Atlanta (some shops offer regular tastings)

Read More

Rootstock Restaurant & Bar

Located in downtown Woodstock, this wine and tapas bar serves wines by the glass and bottle from around the globe. People can even order wine flights here, highlighting wines from a particular region or by grape variety. Wines on the menu are divided up by whites, reds, and bubbles or are listed by country, grape variety, or under broader tasting note subcategories, like rich and textured. Expect food to lean wine friendly, including charcuterie boards and shareable dishes such as tomato and eggplant caponata, roasted octopus, and an eight-ounce bistro steak. There’s even a rooftop patio.

8558 Main St, Woodstock, GA 30188
(770) 544-9009
(770) 544-9009

The Vineyard Wine Market

Walk into this wine market and bar in Smyrna to sample over 40 wines by the glass, 20 wines on tap, and 500 wines by the bottle paired with tapas-style dishes and charcuterie and cheese. The Vineyard Wine Market also hosts multiple wine tastings and wine events each month, featuring wine producers and sommeliers. Look for specials here, like $25 carafes with flatbread on Tuesdays and $15 off bottles of wine on Wednesdays.

1295 W Spring St Ste. 100, Smyrna, GA 30080
(678) 424-1177
(678) 424-1177

Taste Wine Bar and Market

Owned by sommelier and wine merchant Ben Ferris, people can sample up to 50 wines from self-service taps by either opening a tab or loading a prepaid card with a set number of 1.5-ounce pours. Wines are also offered by the glass and carafe, with bottles on tap available for purchase in the market. Taste carries an additional 100 bottles of wine for purchase, beyond what’s on tap, and people can build their own charcuterie and cheese boards or order a panini, salad, or one of the weekly specials from the food menu meant for pairing.

202 Chattahoochee Row NW Suite B, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 680-5992
(404) 680-5992

Stem Wine Bar

Hidden within sister restaurant Seed, this East Cobb wine bar is sleek and sophisticated offering a healthy selection of Old World wines as well as those from California, Oregon, and Washington. Expect separate menus for whites and reds, listed from light to bold, wine flights, and fortified and aromatic wines, including port, madeira, sherry, and vermouth.

1311 Johnson Ferry Rd #516, Marietta, GA 30068
(678) 214-6888
(678) 214-6888

Barcelona Wine Bar

With two Atlanta locations on Howell Mill Road and in Inman Park, and nearly 400 wines to choose from, the Connecticut-based chain is a popular spot for wine and for groups gathering to sip through the menu. While many of the wines listed center around Spain and Italy, expect to find impressive bottles from other regions, including South America and France. 

1085 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 872-8000
(404) 872-8000

Dive Wine

Sommelier Tim Willard is a well-known figure on the Atlanta wine scene who is now offering his expertise via Dive Wine, a pop-up he founded in 2023 hosted at Atlanta restaurants like Bread and Butterfly, La Semilla, and Poor Hendrix. Expect hard-to-find and rare bottles, dusty back vintages, deep discounted wines, and by the glass options at Dive paired with snacks from the host restaurant. It’s not unusual to find other Atlanta wine industry folks sipping and snacking at this pop-up or sommeliers from around town serving or offering tastings. Willard is considering opening a permanent location of Dive Wine in the future. Follow on Instagram for updates.

Atlanta, GA

El Viñedo Local

Billed as a South American tapas, coffee, and wine bar, El Viñedo Local offers wines by the glass and bottle just one block north of the Fox Theatre in Atlanta. Most bottles lean toward South American wine producers using sustainable and organic winemaking practices and come served as half or whole pours by the glass. Pair wine here with empanadas, ceviches, and arepas.

730 Peachtree St NE #100, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 596-8239
(404) 596-8239

Postino Buckhead

The first of two Atlanta locations of Postino Wine Cafe is now open in Buckhead. The all-day wine bar features a deep wine list that includes vintages and producers from around the globe. Order wine by the glass or bottle to pair with charcuterie and cheese boards, paninis, salads, and desserts. Postino also offers a daily happy hour until 5 p.m. with food and wine specials and serves weekend brunch. A second location is now open at the Brickworks along the Marietta Street Artery.

3655 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30342
(678) 608-1955
(678) 608-1955

Lucian Books and Wine

Few things may be better than a bookstore that also happens to double as a wine bar. Lucian changes its booklet of wine selections monthly, but typically carries close to 250 wines by the bottle and 15 wines by the glass, curated by co-owner and sommelier Jordan Smelt. Smelt keeps the deep wine list here approachable, grouping wines by easily recognizable varieties, like chardonnay, cabernet franc, or sauvignon blanc. Book titles on the shelves center on art, design, food, and culture, with a food menu including everything from oysters and crispy polenta to ricotta gnudi and roast duck. Don’t skip the fries here, which come served with a special aioli for dipping. Reservations highly encouraged, even for the bar.

3005 Peachtree Rd NE Suite 300, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 549-2655
(404) 549-2655

Larakin

Owned by Jordan Chambers (formerly Steady Hand Pour), this Midtown coffee bar features an all-day menu of freshly baked biscuits and focaccia, along with tinned fish, French cafe-style sandwiches, cheese and charcuterie, and daily food specials. In the afternoons and evenings, Larakin turns into a wine bar and often features happy hour tastings. It’s hard to beat the lively patio overlooking 12th Street near Piedmont Park, especially with a bottle of wine or vermouth cocktail and some food shared with friends.

208 12th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

VIN25

Located in the heart of historic downtown Roswell, this longtime OTP wine bar features an extensive selection of wines from around the world offered by the glass or bottle. There’s even a sectioned dedicated to obscure and hard-to-find wines. Grab a seat inside or on the front patio and sample the wines on the menu here paired with charcuterie, pimento cheese fritters, coq au vin, and hanger steak.

25 Plum Tree St, Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 628-0411
(770) 628-0411

Deep Roots Wine Market & Tasting Room

Just across the way from Vin25, Deep Roots takes tastings and shopping to the next level with its tech-savvy approach to wine. Specializing in California wines, ranging from affordable bottles to bottles aimed at collectors, Deep Roots comes equipped with Napa Technology WineStations, which allow for self-guided (and self-service) “tours” of California wineries using a pre-paid card covering up to 24 samples. Be sure to keep an eye out for events here, including wine tastings with sommeliers and wine producers, wine and food pairing parities, and wine gatherings for charity.

Plum Tree Village, 1055 Canton St #100, Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 676-6146
(770) 676-6146

JavaVino

A longtime neighborhood coffee cafe and wine bar, JavaVino is a casual spot for people to grab mostly Latin American coffees and wines paired with breakfast bites, sandwiches, and dessert. Known for its coffee and coffee drinks, the wine list here isn’t deep, but the friendly service, straight-forward menu, and relaxing vibe are what draw regulars to this spot. Follow on Instagram for updates on hours and the menu.

579 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 577-8673
(404) 577-8673

Long Snake @ Whoopsie's

Wine lovers seeking funky finds, natural vintages, and dusty Old World bottles should hit up Long Snake at Whoopsie’s on Wednesday evenings — the forthcoming wine bar from former 8ARM beverage director Josh Fryer. Dishes lean wine friendly, too, and include everything from toasted butter pecans and mole verde Romano beans to roast quail and blackberry lamb meatballs. Expect good food, good wine, good vibes, and good tunes spinning on the turntable when partaking in the delights at Long Snake. Wednesdays, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

1 Moreland Ave SE suite c, Atlanta, GA 30316

Vin ATL

This wine shop and tasting room recently opened in Edgewood, adjacent to the Candler Park-Edgewood MARTA station. Owned by Dwight Cunningham, co-founder of the Roswell Wine Festival, Vin ATL offers wine tastings and a menu of daily wine flights consisting of three half pours. People can also order wine by the glass or purchase bottles here. Seating is available inside or outside on the patio. Vin ATL is neighbors with sandwich shop Bonafide Deluxe, owned by the team behind East Atlanta Village restaurant Banshee.

1454 La France Street Northeast Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30307
(470) 237-2525
(470) 237-2525

Vino Venue

A wine bar run by the Atlanta Wine School, Vino Venue keeps its by-the-glass menu tight, with a broad but familiar selection of sparkling, white, and red wine as well as rotating wines from its Enomatic system. The bar also carries 200 wines by the bottle. Expect everything from Champagne, lambrusco, chardonnay, and riesling to tempranillo, cabernet franc, and bold red blends here. Pair a bottle or glass of wine with sharable dishes, including wild mushroom flatbread, crab cakes, roasted cauliflower steak, and filet mignon. Vino Venue offers wine and cooking classes and features tasting events each month. Reservations encouraged.

4478 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Georgetown, Shopping Center, Atlanta, GA 30338
(770) 668-0435
(770) 668-0435

CRU Food & Wine Bar - (Avalon)

This Dallas-based chain includes two metro Atlanta locations: at Avalon in Alpharetta and the Battery in Cobb County, home to Truist Park and Braves baseball. In addition to an extensive bottle list, CRÚ offers sample flights, which allow for two-ounce pours of three wines at various price points, like the “Burgundy Beauties” showcasing three pinot noirs from Burgundy. 

300 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta, GA 30009
(678) 248-5181
(678) 248-5181

The Vibrary: Wine & Bookbar

Located in Stone Mountain Village, this wine bar and bookshop focuses on mostly organic and biodynamic wines. Grab a seat at the bar or on one of the sofas with a glass and a book to read or get a table to chat with friends while exploring the wine menu here. Pair wine with a charcuterie and cheese board, too. Some wines are also available for retail purchase. The Vibrary hosts wine tastings, book signings, and book clubs monthly.

970 Main St Suite A, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
(770) 680-0672
(770) 680-0672

Related Maps

