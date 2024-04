Share All sharing options for: The Ultimate List of Dog-Friendly Patios in Atlanta

From neighborhood markets and brewpubs to cafes and a dog park serving cocktails, these patios were built with dogs in mind

Share All sharing options for: The Ultimate List of Dog-Friendly Patios in Atlanta

Atlanta is a super dog-friendly town, and most restaurants with patios here allow dogs a chance to join their owners as they dine, drink, and relax outside. From neighborhood markets and brewpubs to cafes and a dog park serving cocktails, check out these dog-friendly patios around Atlanta.

Don’t see a favorite dog-friendly patio on this list? Send Eater the details via the tipline for consideration on the next update.