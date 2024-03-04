19 Essential French Restaurants Around Atlanta

Rich meats, finger-lickin’ good sauces, and signature breakfast breads — If Atlanta’s culinary scene is any indication of the Southern attitude towards French food, it’s nothing but amour all around.

With traditional bistros, charming patisseries and modern brasseries, Atlanta’s gastronomic landscape offers many tastes of France. Embark on a palate-pleasing journey to learn about dishes from Paris, Provençe, and beyond at these essential French restaurants around Atlanta.

Got a great spot for French fare not listed here? Email atlanta@eater.com the details to check out for the next update.