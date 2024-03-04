 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Two shelves of five rows colorful custard fruit tarts, eclairs, and Napoleons at Saint-Germain Bakery in Atlanta displayed in a lighted glass case. Tags placed in front of each row display the names of items along with the prices Campfire Studio

19 Essential French Restaurants Around Atlanta

From traditional bistros to charming patisseries and modern brasseries

by Sarah Bisacca
Rich meats, finger-lickin’ good sauces, and signature breakfast breads — If Atlanta’s culinary scene is any indication of the Southern attitude towards French food, it’s nothing but amour all around.

With traditional bistros, charming patisseries and modern brasseries, Atlanta’s gastronomic landscape offers many tastes of France. Embark on a palate-pleasing journey to learn about dishes from Paris, Provençe, and beyond at these essential French restaurants around Atlanta.

Got a great spot for French fare not listed here? Email atlanta@eater.com the details to check out for the next update.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Douceur de France

With locations in Marietta and Roswell, this OTP bakery is about the closest thing you can get to a Parisian boulangerie this side of the Atlantic. Breads, cakes, tarts, macarons, and more are baked daily, as are savory items like quiches and soups that offer a dose of Southern flair in classic French recipes. Spend some time browsing the immaculate pastry cases to get a feel for the elegant patisserie on offer and be sure to look out for seasonal twists on perennial favorites. 

277 S Marietta Pkwy SW (at Powder Springs Rd), Marietta, GA 30064
(770) 425-5050
(770) 425-5050

Little Sparrow

Ford Fry brings the French brasserie experience to the Westside Provisions District with Little Sparrow. Waistcoat-clad staff serve up creative cocktails and mocktails alongside brasserie staples like cheese-encased onion soup grainée and Dover sole meunière. While the main courses are divine, the highlights here are the simple things like baguettes with salted butter and sides of perfectly crisp fries. If you’re just here for steak frites, head upstairs to the walk-in-only Bar Blanc for a three-course set menu with moody bistro vibes.

1198 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, Georgia 30318
(404) 355-2252
(404) 355-2252

Rose Bistro & Champagne Bar

Celebration is an everyday occurrence at this chic Atlantic Station lounge, where bottles of bubbles are de rigueur and a curated menu of modern bistro fare is sure to please even the pickiest Francophile. Fans of the pink stuff will be especially pleased with the wide array of rosé-inspired menu items, including a rosé Champagne punch, a salad tossed with rosé dressing, a burger topped with wine-infused condiments, and even a rosé cheesecake. Traditionalists aren’t forgotten here either, with staples like bubble-free French wines, escargots, and pepper steak gracing the thoughtful menu. Brunch and late-night bites are also available for some off-hours indulgence.

232 19th Street Northwest, Atlanta, Georgia 30363
404-500-2056
404-500-2056

Cafe Lapin

Don’t let the white tablecloths and crystal chandeliers fool you, this Buckhead bistro is the kind of neighborhood spot where everybody knows your name. Chef-owner Mattie Hines has been churning out French-American fare like chicken salad, uber-flaky quiche, and comforting casseroles to adoring Atlantans for two decades. While you really can’t go wrong with any of the savory selections for brunch, lunch, or dinner, the highlight here is the pastry case. French-inspired confections like Grand Marnier-soaked pound cake are palate-pleasing showstoppers.

2341 Peachtree Rd NE (Peachtree Battle), Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 812-9171
(404) 812-9171

Le Bon Nosh

Part market, part cafe, all Parisian, this breezy spot on Irby Avenue captures the urban-chic ambiance of the City of Lights with its effortless je ne sais quoi vibes and emphasis on seasonal ingredients. Coffee, pastries, and jars of grab-and-go soup are all popular offerings but the French-influenced dinner menu might just be the highlight. Make a reservation and prepare to indulge in elevated bistro fare with an international twist — think duck confit with lemongrass puree or caviar and chips with a side of Champagne.

65 Irby Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 835-2007
(404) 835-2007

Café Vendôme

With locations in Buckhead and Sandy Springs, this charming cafe captures the essence of a quintessential Parisian patisserie. Nibble on a flaky croissant and sip a steaming espresso while the smell of freshly baked baguettes wafts through the air. Artisanal breads and perfect pastries are the draw here,  but savory selections for breakfast, brunch, and lunch are well worth lingering over.

6400 Blue Stone Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
404-855-5468
404-855-5468

La Petite Maison

The South of France comes to North Atlanta at this elegant spot in Sandy Springs. Founded by Nice natives, the dining room specializes in Provençal cuisine, serving up a seafood-heavy menu with a distinct Italian influence. Snag a seat on the patio to enjoy plates like swordfish in white wine beurre blanc or linguine with salmon paired with a refreshing glass of Niçois wine. Visit on a weeknight to take advantage of the venue’s $49 three-course prix fixe menu. Closed Sundays.

6510 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA 30328
(404) 303-6600
(404) 303-6600

Le Bilboquet

Situated in the heart of The Shops Buckhead, Atlanta, Le Bilboquet has the French bistro ambiance down pat. A breezy terrace furnished with classic rattan chairs provides the perfect perch from which to sip rosé and nosh on croque- monsieurs by day, while a two-story dining room filled with plush blue velvet banquettes offers a moody contrast after sundown. Savor the best of both worlds during Sunday brunch when staples like crab omelets and boozy creêpes Suzette grace the indulgent menu.

3035 Peachtree Rd NE (Buckhead Avenue), Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 869-9944
(404) 869-9944

Bistro Niko

Paris meets Atlanta at this suave French bistro perched in the heart of Buckhead. Renowned for its ambiance, the Buckhead Life Restaurant Group venue delights patrons with an extensive menu of French classics like steak au poivre and a truffle-infused gruyere tart, complemented by an impressive wine selection and delightful dessert offerings (baba au rhum, anyone?).

3344 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
(404) 261-6456
(404) 261-6456

Brassica

French fare gets a Southern twist in the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta’s signature dining room. Think dishes like  Georgia beer-braised pork osso buco and yellow corn bisque with gulf shrimp. The menu changes with the seasons, offering a unique taste of the South through the lens of Parisian brasserie cuisine. In short, it’s a master class in comfort with a side of sophistication.

3376 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326
(404) 995-7500
(404) 995-7500

Petit Chou

This popular Cabbagetown brunch spot emphasizes fresh ingredients and quality social interaction, a combo that defines any Parisian café worth its butter. Breakfast errs on the American side, with a few French-influenced offerings like a créme brûlée French toast made with croissants and a daily changing selection of pastries from Alon’s Bakery. Evening offerings take a transformative turn with brasserie-inspired fare like boeuf bourguignon, lamb lollipops, and French fries cooked in duck fat. Dinner is only available Thursday through Saturday nights from 5 to 10 PM, so be sure to call ahead to reserve your spot for this French feast.

662 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, Georgia 30312
(470) 270-8996
(470) 270-8996

Saint-Germain Bakery

Named for the Parisian neighborhood where you’re most likely to find a sweets shop on every corner, this Old Fourth Ward favorite fuses the best of French patisserie with Southern hospitality courtesy of husband-and-wife team Heather and Mathieu Jourdan-Gassin. In addition to jewel box-worthy tarts and impeccable patisserie, the bakery serves up perfectly flaky croissants that are sure to please the pickiest French mother-in-law. Be sure to try the delicate macarons in refreshing flavors like raspberry violette and mango mimosa.

675 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, GA 30308
(470) 823-4141
(470) 823-4141

Tiny Lou's

Hiding in the basement of the revamped Hotel Clermont is Tiny Lou’s, a swanky French-American brasserie defined by blush-hued banquettes, the clink of Champagne coups, and vintage black-and-white photos lining the walls. Classic Parisian plates and a France-focused wine list bring an air of sophistication to the space but cheeky details like a pink neon sign marking the entrance and a moniker borrowed from a former hotel dancer prove that the venue doesn’t take itself too seriously.

789 Ponce, Atlanta, GA 30306
(470) 485-0085
(470) 485-0085

Le Bistro

Perched at the entrance to Roswell’s ever-popular Canton Street, this unassuming brick building boasts a French-inspired market on its ground floor selling handicrafts, cheeses, coffee, and pastries. But for the main event, you’ll want to head upstairs. Here, you’ll find a cozy low-lit space adorned with mismatched seating and small bistro tables where you can savor French wines and charcuterie among vintage surroundings. Weekend brunch of crepes and croque-monsieur can be enjoyed on a breezy terrace overlooking pedestrian traffic and live music adds to the venue’s moody wine bar vibe on Saturday nights.

953 Canton St, Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-2629
(770) 645-2629

F & B

Windows adorned with chalk art and twinkling lights set the scene for the French bistro experience you’ll find inside this Buckhead dining room. Bare wooden tables set with elegant stemware and sun streaming through floor-to-ceiling windows bring Parisian spring vibes by day and flavorful plates like white bean soup with truffle oil and rich braised beef short ribs add a touch of indulgence to the venue’s cozy ambiance after nightfall — as do the sounds of live jazz or blues accompanying dinner service on select nights.  

3630 Peachtree Rd NE (Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd NE), Atlanta, GA 30326
(404) 254-1797
(404) 254-1797

Alon's Bakery & Market

With its exposed brick walls and basket-lined shelves overflowing with freshly baked breads, this Morningside bakery (now with a second location at Phipps Plaza) has been an Atlanta staple for over 30 years, and it’s easy to see why. You’re more likely than not to catch a glimpse of chef Alon himself kneading dough or testing out a new recipe in the venue’s open kitchen, while dedicated staff restock shelves and straighten displays of pastry, grab-and-go dishes, and imported European groceries. Among the Parisian-inspired highlights are immaculate patisserie, French cheeses, and even those viral round croissants stuffed with a rotating selection of flavored creams.

1394 N Highland Ave NE (btw University Dr NE & Lanier Pl NE), Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 872-6000
(404) 872-6000

Resto L’Antoinette French Bistro

This newly opened bistro in Milton’s Heritage Walk puts an American twist on classic French fare by featuring ingredients sourced stateside. French onion soup gets a Southern spin with Vidalia onions and the bird featured in traditional duck confit comes from Maple Leaf farms in Indiana. A France-focused wine list rounds out the European offerings, as do stately interiors complete with white tablecloths, black leather chairs, and a vintage-inspired fresco of the French countryside. Closed Sundays and Mondays.

1935 Heritage Walk, Milton, Georgia 30004
770-797-5074
770-797-5074

Petite Violette

It doesn’t get more classically French in Atlanta than Petite Violette. The swanky Clairmont Road institution has been serving up staples like coq au vin and foie gras for nearly 50 years and shows no signs of slowing down. In a twist on tradition, the venue recently revamped its offerings with an interactive Murder Mystery Dinner Theater experience on Friday and Saturday nights paired with a four-course French feast and a glass of wine, bien sûr.

2948 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA 30329
(404) 634-6268
(404) 634-6268

Cafe Alsace

For more than 25 years, this Decatur staple has been serving up hearty French cuisine with an Alpine twist. A cozy dining room replete with white tablecloths and vintage cookware hanging on the walls sets the scene for an immersive taste of France’s Alsace region in the form of mushroom-packed spaetzle, boeuf bourguignon, and tarte tatin. Seating is limited and reservations are recommended for parties of four or more.

121 E Ponce De Leon Ave (btw Church St & E Court Sq), Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 373-5622
(404) 373-5622

