 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

17 Restaurants Around Atlanta Perfect for Solo Dining

These Atlanta Restaurants Feature Fireside Dining on the Patio

Bring on the Beer From These Breweries and Brewpubs Around Atlanta

More in Atlanta See more maps
The former Roswell Public House has been home to several restaurants over the years, and many believe the building is haunted.
Public House

It’s Always Spooky Season at These Haunted Restaurants and Hotels Around Atlanta

Things that go bump in the night, shadowy figures, and unexplained voices in the dining room

by Beth McKibben Updated
View as Map
The former Roswell Public House has been home to several restaurants over the years, and many believe the building is haunted.
| Public House
by Beth McKibben Updated

Atlanta might not be the first Georgia city in which ghostly sightings and haunted houses come to mind. That spot emphatically goes to the city of Savannah. However, Atlanta and its surrounding metropolitan area feature a few restaurants, event venues, and hotels with regular ghostly sightings, unexplained occurrences, and haunted happenings. Here are the spirited restaurants and hotels to know around Atlanta.

Don’t see an area haunted restaurant or hotel listed? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

The Historic Green Manor Restaurant

Copy Link

Once a grand home part of a late 19th century farm, Green Manor is now a Southern restaurant and event space known for its crispy fried chicken and Sunday buffet lunches. However, some staff over the years have claimed seeing objects moving about the restaurant, hearing water running in the basement only to find the faucets turned off, and even witnessing a shadowy figure of a woman on the porch.

6400 Westbrook Ave, Union City, GA 30291
(770) 964-4343
(770) 964-4343

Rootstock & Vine

Copy Link

Before this Woodstock restaurant changed hands, it was Hot Dog Heaven. That’s when the majority of the mysterious happenings occurred. A devilish spirit with a penchant for pranking often turned the hot dog cooker off or tossed a few buns around from the cupboard. Some believe it’s the spirit of the postmaster, as the building now sits on the site of a former post office. No word as to whether he still roams the premises now that the current restaurant, Rootstock and Vine, no longer serves hot dogs.

8558 Main St, Woodstock, GA 30188
(770) 544-9009
(770) 544-9009

Rhodes Hall

Copy Link

While not officially a restaurant, the Romanesque Revival mansion built by furniture magnate Amos Rhodes on Peachtree Street frequently hosts weddings and other big events throughout the year. It’s also apparently haunted. Many say Mrs. Rhodes died in the house, and some believe her spirit, as well as those of children, have been heard throughout the years. Others believe an evil spirit resides in the basement of the mansion. Lights turning off, footsteps, and even a ghost sighting or two have all been reported. During the 1980s, Rhodes Hall was a popular spot for impromptu haunted house tours around Halloween before it was renovated. Take a tour.

1516 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 885-7800
(404) 885-7800

Ellis Hotel

Copy Link

The Ellis Hotel (formerly the Hotel Winecoff) in downtown Atlanta includes a tragic chapter in its history. It’s the site of the deadliest hotel fire in the United States. On December 7, 1946, 119 people perished after a fire ripped through the hotel on Peachtree Street. The fire began at 2:48 a.m. and lasted for nearly six hours. Ever since, staff and guests claim to have seen ghostly figures, heard screams in the hallways, and even smelled smoke. Occasionally, the fire alarm sounds at 2:48 a.m.

176 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 523-5155
(404) 523-5155

Also featured in:

Fox Theatre

Copy Link

It’s a well-established fact in Atlanta that the Fox is haunted. There are even ghost tours at the 90-plus-year old Midtown theater around Halloween. Over the years, staff and theater patrons claim to have seen apparitions of women and a Confederate soldier walking throughout the building and doors shutting suddenly and experienced unexplained cool breezes. One story involves the backstage elevator, which automatically stops at the fourth floor. Many believe it’s the ghost of a woman who lived and died in the apartment there. Don’t be surprised if you catch a glimpse of a shadowy figure or feel a sudden chill while sipping champagne in the lobby during intermission or headed to the concessions stand or restroom.

660 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 881-2100
(404) 881-2100

Also featured in:

Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse

Copy Link

It seems fitting that a theater and tavern named for Shakespeare might be haunted. Located on Peachtree Street in Midtown, guests and staff of the Shakespeare Tavern claim to have heard voices and witnessed everything from unexplained lights and shadows to seeing a ghostly figure or two floating around the backstage dressing room. Apparently, some on staff feel uneasy entering a top-level room of the tavern due to its many cold spots. The Shakespeare Tavern suffered serious water damage in August 2023 after a fire broke out in the mail room. Investigators suspect arson. Thankfully, no one was hurt, and the public areas of the theater are open for productions.

499 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 874-5299
(404) 874-5299

Oakland Cemetery

Copy Link

Considered Atlanta’s oldest and largest cemetery, Oakland is now surrounded by some of the city’s most well-known restaurants, including Ria’s Bluebird, Six Feet Under, Daddy’s D’z, Mi Barrio, the restaurants at the Larken, and Agave, to name just a few. Residents and visitors alike flock to Oakland daily for quiet walks through treelined avenues and beautiful memorial gardens while taking in the ornate obelisks, mausoleums, and headstones around the 48-acre park. It’s estimated that 70,000 people are buried here. Oakland includes among its residents past governors and mayors, several famous Atlantans, and families dating back to the founding of the city. While tours of the old cemetery take place daily throughout the year, it’s during the evening tours in October where Oakland’s ghosts and their stories and sightings take center stage. Capturing the Spirit of Oakland Halloween tours fill up quickly and often sell out. Or, take a food and history tour of Grant Park, led by Unexpected Atlanta, which also includes a stop at Oakland Cemetery between dining.

248 Oakland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 688-2107
(404) 688-2107

The Estate (formerly Anthony’s Fine Dining)

Copy Link

Built in Washington County, Georgia, in 1797, then disassembled and moved to Buckhead in 1967 to open as Anthony’s Fine Dining, the former Pope-Walton house has had many lives over the last two centuries. It’s picked up a few spirits, too. Guests and staff of Anthony’s claimed to have seen and heard ghosts lurking within the historic mansion, especially in and around the staircase. Some say they’ve witnessed plates and utensils tossed about rooms in the old house, too. Flickering lights, cold spots, and even an apparition of a woman hanging in the front yard have all been reported here throughout the years. Anthony’s closed in 2011 due to the recession. The building is now home to events and wedding venue the Estate. But, do the former restaurant’s ghostly residents still remain?

3109 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 869-8858
(404) 869-8858

Former Roswell Public House

Copy Link

The former Roswell Public House on Atlanta Street was home to the nearby mill’s commissary during the 1800s and served as a Union hospital throughout the Civil War. As the story goes, a soldier fell in love with a Southern nurse at the hospital. He was later killed by Confederate soldiers. The young nurse was so grief stricken, she hanged herself on the town green across the street. Over the decades, occupants of the building have heard voices and a piano playing, seen the pair dancing in the loft, and witnessed objects moving. Some have even reported seeing a figure in the upstairs window and a woman walking in the kitchen. The former public house has also been home to several restaurants over years, including Peasant Restaurant, J.Christopher’s, and, most recently, A-Street Restaurant. The ground floor space at Roswell Public House where these restaurants once occupied remains empty for now, but ghost tours in the suburban Atlanta city might make a stop here.

605 Atlanta St, Roswell, GA 30075

DBA Barbecue

Copy Link

In 2012, the popular Virginia-Highland barbecue restaurant invited a group of paranormal investigators in to check out some strange noises and occurrences there. Recording devices captured sounds and weird voices that night, some of which were explainable, some of which were not. Apparently, strange goings-on are still occurring at DBA Barbecue to this day.

1190 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 249-5000
(404) 249-5000

Kimball House

Copy Link

No Atlanta “best-of” bar list would be complete without Kimball House. Located in an old Decatur train depot dating from the 1800s, the building has seen its fair share of people coming and going over the decades. Lights flicker here and doors often creak and close suddenly. The current owners chalk it up to the building’s age. However, even they have experienced a few unexplained occurrences, including seeing a little boy’s face in a bathroom mirror and hearing someone enter the bathroom and close the door loudly only to find no one there. Some people claim to have seen a ghostly figure of a woman on the train tracks just beyond the restaurant. Regardless of whether these spooky stories are true, or simply the trappings of an old building, grab a cocktail, oysters, and a steak dinner, and soak in the moody atmosphere at Kimball House

303 E Howard Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 378-3502
(404) 378-3502

Also featured in:

Aqua Terra Bistro

Copy Link

Residing inside a late 19th century building in Buford, patrons and staff members of Aqua Terra Bistro claim to have witnessed everything from lights turning on and off to wine bottles and coffee mugs flying off shelves. But that’s not all. Apparently, unexplained voices are often heard in the dining room and on EVPs (electronic voice phenomena) picked up by ghost hunters. A ghost has also been seen in the restaurant.

55 E Main St NE, Buford, GA 30518
(770) 271-3000
(770) 271-3000

Corner Stop Cafe

Copy Link

According to some reports by guests and the owners over the years, this cafe in downtown Lawrenceville features a few spirits residing within its walls. One such spirit, Bo, apparently likes to play tricks on employees, including conjuring up the sound of breaking dishes coming from the kitchen only to sit back and watch staff scurry in to find nothing there — and no broken dishes.

195 N Perry St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 962-4112
(770) 962-4112

Dominick's

Copy Link

Employees at the Lawrenceville location of this Italian restaurant chain have experienced odd happenings over the years, from lights turning off and on without warning to objects falling from high shelves. Most chalk it up to the trappings of an old building, which was once a hotel. But some folks believe it’s more than that. The building in which the restaurant now resides was featured in a book called “Georgia Spirits and Specters”, which tells tale of a ghost that once haunted the old hotel over a century ago.

197 W Crogan St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 277-8477
(770) 277-8477

Also featured in:

Bourbon Street Grille

Copy Link

Once home to Gabee’s Cajun Kitchen and Art Cart, this historic building in downtown Dahlonega apparently includes a resident ghost who makes the sound of breaking dishes, roams unseen with only its footsteps alerting people to its presence, and enjoys moving chess pieces around on a game board. It’s unclear if the current owners have experienced these ghostly happenings, too.

90 Public Square N, Dahlonega, GA 30533
(706) 864-0086
(706) 864-0086

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

The Historic Green Manor Restaurant

6400 Westbrook Ave, Union City, GA 30291

Once a grand home part of a late 19th century farm, Green Manor is now a Southern restaurant and event space known for its crispy fried chicken and Sunday buffet lunches. However, some staff over the years have claimed seeing objects moving about the restaurant, hearing water running in the basement only to find the faucets turned off, and even witnessing a shadowy figure of a woman on the porch.

6400 Westbrook Ave, Union City, GA 30291
(770) 964-4343
(770) 964-4343

Rootstock & Vine

8558 Main St, Woodstock, GA 30188

Before this Woodstock restaurant changed hands, it was Hot Dog Heaven. That’s when the majority of the mysterious happenings occurred. A devilish spirit with a penchant for pranking often turned the hot dog cooker off or tossed a few buns around from the cupboard. Some believe it’s the spirit of the postmaster, as the building now sits on the site of a former post office. No word as to whether he still roams the premises now that the current restaurant, Rootstock and Vine, no longer serves hot dogs.

8558 Main St, Woodstock, GA 30188
(770) 544-9009
(770) 544-9009

Rhodes Hall

1516 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309

While not officially a restaurant, the Romanesque Revival mansion built by furniture magnate Amos Rhodes on Peachtree Street frequently hosts weddings and other big events throughout the year. It’s also apparently haunted. Many say Mrs. Rhodes died in the house, and some believe her spirit, as well as those of children, have been heard throughout the years. Others believe an evil spirit resides in the basement of the mansion. Lights turning off, footsteps, and even a ghost sighting or two have all been reported. During the 1980s, Rhodes Hall was a popular spot for impromptu haunted house tours around Halloween before it was renovated. Take a tour.

1516 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 885-7800
(404) 885-7800

Ellis Hotel

176 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303

The Ellis Hotel (formerly the Hotel Winecoff) in downtown Atlanta includes a tragic chapter in its history. It’s the site of the deadliest hotel fire in the United States. On December 7, 1946, 119 people perished after a fire ripped through the hotel on Peachtree Street. The fire began at 2:48 a.m. and lasted for nearly six hours. Ever since, staff and guests claim to have seen ghostly figures, heard screams in the hallways, and even smelled smoke. Occasionally, the fire alarm sounds at 2:48 a.m.

176 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303
(404) 523-5155
(404) 523-5155

Fox Theatre

660 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

It’s a well-established fact in Atlanta that the Fox is haunted. There are even ghost tours at the 90-plus-year old Midtown theater around Halloween. Over the years, staff and theater patrons claim to have seen apparitions of women and a Confederate soldier walking throughout the building and doors shutting suddenly and experienced unexplained cool breezes. One story involves the backstage elevator, which automatically stops at the fourth floor. Many believe it’s the ghost of a woman who lived and died in the apartment there. Don’t be surprised if you catch a glimpse of a shadowy figure or feel a sudden chill while sipping champagne in the lobby during intermission or headed to the concessions stand or restroom.

660 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 881-2100
(404) 881-2100

Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse

499 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

It seems fitting that a theater and tavern named for Shakespeare might be haunted. Located on Peachtree Street in Midtown, guests and staff of the Shakespeare Tavern claim to have heard voices and witnessed everything from unexplained lights and shadows to seeing a ghostly figure or two floating around the backstage dressing room. Apparently, some on staff feel uneasy entering a top-level room of the tavern due to its many cold spots. The Shakespeare Tavern suffered serious water damage in August 2023 after a fire broke out in the mail room. Investigators suspect arson. Thankfully, no one was hurt, and the public areas of the theater are open for productions.

499 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(404) 874-5299
(404) 874-5299

Oakland Cemetery

248 Oakland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

Considered Atlanta’s oldest and largest cemetery, Oakland is now surrounded by some of the city’s most well-known restaurants, including Ria’s Bluebird, Six Feet Under, Daddy’s D’z, Mi Barrio, the restaurants at the Larken, and Agave, to name just a few. Residents and visitors alike flock to Oakland daily for quiet walks through treelined avenues and beautiful memorial gardens while taking in the ornate obelisks, mausoleums, and headstones around the 48-acre park. It’s estimated that 70,000 people are buried here. Oakland includes among its residents past governors and mayors, several famous Atlantans, and families dating back to the founding of the city. While tours of the old cemetery take place daily throughout the year, it’s during the evening tours in October where Oakland’s ghosts and their stories and sightings take center stage. Capturing the Spirit of Oakland Halloween tours fill up quickly and often sell out. Or, take a food and history tour of Grant Park, led by Unexpected Atlanta, which also includes a stop at Oakland Cemetery between dining.

248 Oakland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 688-2107
(404) 688-2107

The Estate (formerly Anthony’s Fine Dining)

3109 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

Built in Washington County, Georgia, in 1797, then disassembled and moved to Buckhead in 1967 to open as Anthony’s Fine Dining, the former Pope-Walton house has had many lives over the last two centuries. It’s picked up a few spirits, too. Guests and staff of Anthony’s claimed to have seen and heard ghosts lurking within the historic mansion, especially in and around the staircase. Some say they’ve witnessed plates and utensils tossed about rooms in the old house, too. Flickering lights, cold spots, and even an apparition of a woman hanging in the front yard have all been reported here throughout the years. Anthony’s closed in 2011 due to the recession. The building is now home to events and wedding venue the Estate. But, do the former restaurant’s ghostly residents still remain?

3109 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 869-8858
(404) 869-8858

Former Roswell Public House

605 Atlanta St, Roswell, GA 30075

The former Roswell Public House on Atlanta Street was home to the nearby mill’s commissary during the 1800s and served as a Union hospital throughout the Civil War. As the story goes, a soldier fell in love with a Southern nurse at the hospital. He was later killed by Confederate soldiers. The young nurse was so grief stricken, she hanged herself on the town green across the street. Over the decades, occupants of the building have heard voices and a piano playing, seen the pair dancing in the loft, and witnessed objects moving. Some have even reported seeing a figure in the upstairs window and a woman walking in the kitchen. The former public house has also been home to several restaurants over years, including Peasant Restaurant, J.Christopher’s, and, most recently, A-Street Restaurant. The ground floor space at Roswell Public House where these restaurants once occupied remains empty for now, but ghost tours in the suburban Atlanta city might make a stop here.

605 Atlanta St, Roswell, GA 30075

DBA Barbecue

1190 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306

In 2012, the popular Virginia-Highland barbecue restaurant invited a group of paranormal investigators in to check out some strange noises and occurrences there. Recording devices captured sounds and weird voices that night, some of which were explainable, some of which were not. Apparently, strange goings-on are still occurring at DBA Barbecue to this day.

1190 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 249-5000
(404) 249-5000

Kimball House

303 E Howard Ave, Decatur, GA 30030

No Atlanta “best-of” bar list would be complete without Kimball House. Located in an old Decatur train depot dating from the 1800s, the building has seen its fair share of people coming and going over the decades. Lights flicker here and doors often creak and close suddenly. The current owners chalk it up to the building’s age. However, even they have experienced a few unexplained occurrences, including seeing a little boy’s face in a bathroom mirror and hearing someone enter the bathroom and close the door loudly only to find no one there. Some people claim to have seen a ghostly figure of a woman on the train tracks just beyond the restaurant. Regardless of whether these spooky stories are true, or simply the trappings of an old building, grab a cocktail, oysters, and a steak dinner, and soak in the moody atmosphere at Kimball House

303 E Howard Ave, Decatur, GA 30030
(404) 378-3502
(404) 378-3502

Aqua Terra Bistro

55 E Main St NE, Buford, GA 30518

Residing inside a late 19th century building in Buford, patrons and staff members of Aqua Terra Bistro claim to have witnessed everything from lights turning on and off to wine bottles and coffee mugs flying off shelves. But that’s not all. Apparently, unexplained voices are often heard in the dining room and on EVPs (electronic voice phenomena) picked up by ghost hunters. A ghost has also been seen in the restaurant.

55 E Main St NE, Buford, GA 30518
(770) 271-3000
(770) 271-3000

Corner Stop Cafe

195 N Perry St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

According to some reports by guests and the owners over the years, this cafe in downtown Lawrenceville features a few spirits residing within its walls. One such spirit, Bo, apparently likes to play tricks on employees, including conjuring up the sound of breaking dishes coming from the kitchen only to sit back and watch staff scurry in to find nothing there — and no broken dishes.

195 N Perry St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 962-4112
(770) 962-4112

Dominick's

197 W Crogan St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Employees at the Lawrenceville location of this Italian restaurant chain have experienced odd happenings over the years, from lights turning off and on without warning to objects falling from high shelves. Most chalk it up to the trappings of an old building, which was once a hotel. But some folks believe it’s more than that. The building in which the restaurant now resides was featured in a book called “Georgia Spirits and Specters”, which tells tale of a ghost that once haunted the old hotel over a century ago.

197 W Crogan St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 277-8477
(770) 277-8477

Bourbon Street Grille

90 Public Square N, Dahlonega, GA 30533

Once home to Gabee’s Cajun Kitchen and Art Cart, this historic building in downtown Dahlonega apparently includes a resident ghost who makes the sound of breaking dishes, roams unseen with only its footsteps alerting people to its presence, and enjoys moving chess pieces around on a game board. It’s unclear if the current owners have experienced these ghostly happenings, too.

90 Public Square N, Dahlonega, GA 30533
(706) 864-0086
(706) 864-0086

Related Maps