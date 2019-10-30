Share All sharing options for: It’s Always Spooky Season at These Haunted Restaurants and Hotels Around Atlanta

Things that go bump in the night, shadowy figures, and unexplained voices in the dining room

Share All sharing options for: It’s Always Spooky Season at These Haunted Restaurants and Hotels Around Atlanta

Atlanta might not be the first Georgia city in which ghostly sightings and haunted houses come to mind. That spot emphatically goes to the city of Savannah. However, Atlanta and its surrounding metropolitan area feature a few restaurants, event venues, and hotels with regular ghostly sightings, unexplained occurrences, and haunted happenings. Here are the spirited restaurants and hotels to know around Atlanta.

Don’t see an area haunted restaurant or hotel listed? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline.