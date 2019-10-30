It’s Always Spooky Season at These Haunted Restaurants and Hotels Around Atlanta

Considered Atlanta’s oldest and largest cemetery, Oakland is now surrounded by some of the city’s most well-known restaurants, including Ria’s Bluebird, Six Feet Under, Daddy’s D’z, Mi Barrio, the restaurants at the Larken, and Agave, to name just a few. Residents and visitors alike flock to Oakland daily for quiet walks through treelined avenues and beautiful memorial gardens while taking in the ornate obelisks, mausoleums, and headstones around the 48-acre park. It’s estimated that 70,000 people are buried here. Oakland includes among its residents past governors and mayors, several famous Atlantans, and families dating back to the founding of the city. While tours of the old cemetery take place daily throughout the year, it’s during the evening tours in October where Oakland’s ghosts and their stories and sightings take center stage. Capturing the Spirit of Oakland Halloween tours fill up quickly and often sell out. Or, take a food and history tour of Grant Park, led by Unexpected Atlanta, which also includes a stop at Oakland Cemetery between dining.