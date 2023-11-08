 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

11 New Bars for Cocktails in Atlanta

These Atlanta Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving Day

The 15 Hottest New Restaurants Around Atlanta, November 2023

More in Atlanta See more maps
Bacchanalia

Atlanta’s Michelin Star and Bib Gourmand Restaurants, Mapped

Where to find Atlanta’s Michelin one star, green star, and bib gourmand restaurants

by Beth McKibben
View as Map
by Beth McKibben
Bacchanalia

It’s official: Atlanta is now a city with its very own Michelin guide. In total, five restaurants were awarded one star, two restaurants were awarded green stars, and ten restaurants were awarded bib gourmand status in 2023, with 30 other restaurants around town earning recommendations from Michelin in the covet dining guide. Michelin kept its restaurant selections this year within the perimeter (ITP), but could expand beyond the perimeter (OTP) in the future. Here’s where to find Atlanta’s Michelin one star, green star, and bib gourmand restaurants.

Read more:
The First Atlanta Michelin Guide Just Dropped
A Night to Remember: Atlanta’s Michelin Guide Reveal Captured in Photos

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Heirloom Market BBQ

Copy Link

Michelin designated this barbecue spot as one of the ten bib gourmands in the Atlanta guide. While there’s limited seating here, chefs Cody Taylor and Jiyeon Lee bring more than enough flavor to compensate for Heirloom’s cramped quarters or a ride home with a to-go box. Taylor and Lee’s Southern-meets-Korean barbecue restaurant offers a must-try spicy Korean pork sandwich on its menu with chopped rib meat marinated in fermented chile paste, topped with kimchi coleslaw, black sesame seeds, and a sliced scallion. Order the sandwich with a side of Brunswick stew or collards.

2243 Akers Mill Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
(770) 612-2502
(770) 612-2502
A tin tray displaying spicy Korean BBQ pork, kimchi, and pickles spilling out of a sandwich at Heirloom Market BBQ in Smyrna GA. Heirloom Market BBX

Also featured in:

Bacchanalia

Copy Link

Bacchanalia, the fine dining stalwart from James Beard award-winning chef Anne Quatrano, was granted one star by Michelin, thanks in part to the restaurant’s epic tasting menu. Look for dishes like the crab fritter (a perennial favorite), Maine lobster with caviar and brioche, and a rotating array of seasonal entrees and desserts. Located next to market and cafe Star Provisions on Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard, reservations are necessary for a table at Bacchanalia. Don’t have reservations? Head to the bar for cocktails, a glass of wine, and the a la carte menu. Michelin also granted Bacchanalia a green star, given to restaurants with excellent sustainable and environmentally friendly practices.

1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW Suite 1, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 365-0410
(404) 365-0410
Maine lobster with English peas Bacchanalia

Also featured in:

Busy Bee Cafe

Copy Link

Owner Tracy Gates can add being a Michelin bib gourmand to the list of accolades this Vine City soul food institution has received over the last 76 years. The fried chicken created by original owner Lucy Jackson became legendary in Atlanta, prompting the restaurant to become a refueling stop and meeting place for Civil Rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr., Ralph David Abernathy, Hosea Williams, Andrew Young, and Joseph Lowery. To this day, the fried chicken is still marinated for 12 hours, before being hand-breaded and fried. If that isn’t enticing enough, get the smothered version, which is topped with pan gravy. Beyond the fried chicken, people will find an assortment of other Southern meat-and-three staples and sides, including fried catfish, mac and cheese, and collards. In 2022, Busy Bee Cafe was honored with an America’s Classic award from the James Beard Foundation.

810 M.L.K. Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30314
(404) 525-9212
(404) 525-9212
Fried chicken, collards, and mac and cheese from Busy Bee Cafe in Vine City Atlanta. Busy Bee Cafe

Also featured in:

Mujō

Copy Link

Put nabbing a coveted reservation at this Michelin one-star omakase restaurant on your Atlanta dining bucket list. Built around an intimate and highly personalized dining experience, Mujo is a splurge-worthy destination for omakase. Reservations go fast when released each month, but for those who secure a seat at the sushi bar, patience (and the hefty price tag) pay off, thanks to the attention to detail and personalized touches they experience throughout the meal. Led by chef J. Trent Harris, who trained under master sushi chefs at at Michelin-star establishments Sushi Ginza Onodera and Shuko in New York and Tokyo, this 15-seat omakase restaurant gives a nightly master class in hospitality and the nuanced art of Edomae-style sushi. A meal here begins with cocktails at the small bar reserved for guests of the restaurant. Then, during dinner, Harris and his team wow with exquisite course after exquisite course of nigiri, beautifully presented dishes like hakurei turnip tartlets, and nods to other Japanese culinary traditions, including tamagoyaki (Japanese shrimp and egg cake similar to an omelet) and konacha green tea served with dessert.

691 14th St NW c, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 400-6832
(404) 400-6832
Kohada nigiri topped with kimioboro at Mujo sushi restaurant in Atlanta, GA. Ryan Fleisher

Also featured in:

Hayakawa

Copy Link

Chef Atsushi “Art” Hayakawa relocated his beloved eponymous Buford Highway restaurant to Star Metals on Howell Mill Road in 2023. Now simply called Hayakawa, the new location in the city is much more intimate, with just a small sushi bar focused on the omakase experience. Even with its one-star status from Michelin, people can still expect to see the charming Chef Art behind the counter preparing extravagant courses of sushi throughout the meal with interludes of other Japanese small bites and cooked dishes. 

1055 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318
(770) 986-0010
(770) 986-0010
Buford Highway Sushi Hayakawa&nbsp;relocates this year to Star Metals on Howell Mill Road. Andrew Thomas Lee

Also featured in:

Antico Pizza Napoletana

Copy Link

Michelin named Giovanni DiPalma’s popular Home Park pizzeria a bib gourmand. Since opening in 2009 near Georgia Tech, this little pizzeria off of Hemphill Avenue has been a hot spot for Neapolitan-style pizzas, calzones, and Italian sandwiches. For OTPers seeking a slice of Antico, there’s a location in Alpharetta’s Avalon development and at the Battery near Braves Truist Park in Cobb County. A location is also now open in Tucker.

1093 Hemphill Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 724-2333
(404) 724-2333
Exterior of Antico Pizza. Matthew Wong

The Chastain

Copy Link

Michelin granted the Chastain a green star, given to restaurants with excellent sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. Like Bacchanalia, it joins only 21 other restaurants in the U.S. and 469 in the world with a green star. Former Atlas chef Christopher Grossman opened this all-day neighborhood restaurant in 2019, named for the nearby park. Most of the fresh ingredients used in dishes served on the menu come from the restaurant’s sprawling seasonal garden. Dinner includes everything from lobster agnoletti and beef tenderloin to shrimp and grits, roasted garden broccoli, and butternut squash soup. Look for biscuits and pastries at breakfast as well as a delicious cheeseburger during lunch. But dinner is when Grossman and his team really shine, from the attentive service provided by the front-of-house staff, to the wine and cocktails, to the dishes presented at the table. Beverage director Juan Fernando Cortes was also awarded outstanding sommelier by Michelin.

4320 Powers Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30342
(404) 257-6416
(404) 257-6416
Heidi Harris

Little Bear

Copy Link

For longtime followers of chef Jarrett Stieber from his days operating pop-up Eat Me Speak Me, being honored with the Michelin Young Chef award and Little Bear nabbing a bib gourmand came as no surprise. After discontinuing his pop-up in 2019, Stieber opened Little Bear in Summerhill right before the start of the pandemic in 2020. Despite the challenges brought on by the health crisis, Stieber never wavered from what made his pop-up, and now his restaurant, so popular with regulars. The chef’s mischievous sense of humor and creativity continue to be on full display in dishes like the Everything Raw Beef with hatch chile bagel soubise and drinks like the Invasive Species mixed with singani and rum, bitter bianco, and creme de kudzu flower. Pro tip: it’s best to order the entire menu at Little Bear. Tell the server to “Just F*ck Me Up, Fam.”

71 Georgia Ave SE Unit A, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 500-5396
(404) 500-5396
A bowl of tomatoes and broth with a pink Little Bear menu beside it Little Bear

Also featured in:

Atlas

Copy Link

Located at the swanky St. Regis hotel in Buckhead, this one-star restaurant is always a solid choice for a celebratory, splurge-worthy dinner. Think Kristal caviar, Westholme wagyu, and desserts like a take on Chocolate Rocher. For a real treat, book the chef’s table experience at Atlas, an elaborate tasting menu feast which also comes with dessert and wine pairings. Afterwards, pop over to the Garden Room next door for one last drink. Dress code.

88 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 600-6471
(404) 600-6471
Seared snapper surrounded by colorful array of vegetables including zucchini, squash, and tomatoes. Atlas

Also featured in:

Estrellita

Copy Link

At their Grant Park restaurant Estrellita, now a bib gourmand, Hope Webb and chef Walter Cortado are putting in the work to shine the spotlight on the many regional cuisines that make up the thousands of islands comprising the Philippines. Grab a seat in the cozy dining room or at one of the tables outside for bite-sized lumpia stuffed with aromatic ground beef and shrimp or crispy chicharron-style chicken skins, followed by slow-simmered pork adobo, bistek (Angus beef sauteed in a citrus soy marinade), or a comforting bowl of pancit noodles. Try a dessert lumpia filled with ube ice cream for dessert, and be sure to pair the meal with a cocktail, such as the Lychee Collins made with gin, lemon juice, lychee puree, and cucumber topped with soda water. Estrellita often opens its doors to Atlanta Filipino food pop-ups and chefs in a continuing mission to raise awareness of the vast foodways found throughout the Philippines.

580 Woodward Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 390-3038
(404) 390-3038
Pancit with shrimp and chicken. Matt Wong

Also featured in:

Bomb Biscuit Atlanta

Copy Link

Celebrated baker Erika Council relocated her popular biscuit stall to North Highland Avenue in 2022. Now a full-fledged restaurant, and a bib gourmand, Bomb Biscuit Co. continues to offer Council’s fluffy buttermilk biscuit sandwiches, including her signature Glori-Fried chicken biscuit and breakfast standards like the BEC topped with American cheese. Not into biscuits? Order one of the scrumptious cinnamon rolls or trio of B’Onuts (deep-fried biscuit dough balls coated in cinnamon sugar). Look for other dishes, too, including hash and eggs and a two-egg breakfast plate with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of sausage or country ham. Pair a meal here with boozy cold brew or a French 75.

668 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
(678) 949-9439
(678) 949-9439
Four biscuits, one with bacon, egg, and cheese, one with ham and cheese, and two with fried chicken, sit on the griddle at Bomb Biscuit in Atlanta. Andrew Thomas Lee

Also featured in:

Fred's Meat & Bread

Copy Link

This Krog Street Market stall is now a Michelin bib gourmand, thanks to its craveable cheeseburger (one of the best in the city) and sandwiches like the Philly cheesesteak and cauliflower and eggplant banh mi. The garlic fries at Fred’s — one of the most popular fry options on the menu — are tossed in a parsley and garlic mixture that turns the fries green and evenly distributes the flavor without being over- or underwhelmed by garlic. The Old Bay fries here come with tartar sauce for dipping, and are also not to be missed.

99 Krog St NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 688-3733
(404) 688-3733
Cauliflower and eggplant banh mi Fred’s Meat and Bread

Also featured in:

Fishmonger

Copy Link

During Fishmonger’s first week in business in 2022, the tiny Poncey-Highland location of the seafood market and cafe sold nearly 700 pounds of fresh fish and close to 60 blackened grouper sandwiches each day. Six months later owners Skip Engelbrecht, Nhan Le, and chef Bradford Forsblom opened a second, larger location at the Pratt Pullman District in Kirkwood, followed by a third location in 2023 on Howell Mill Road. That aforementioned grouper became an instant classic for Fishmonger when it hit the menu, even grabbing the attention of former President Barack Obama, who ordered the fish atop his Caesar salad during a visit to Atlanta. The restaurant and its blackened grouper have now caught the eye of Michelin, which named Fishmonger a bib gourmand. Beyond fish sandwiches, look for daily oyster and crudo specials, fish dinners, and seafood salads and chowders from Forsblom at all three locations. Pair it with sparkling wine, a boozy cocktail, or a frozen drink, though keep in mind that the Poncey-Highland location is BYOB. The Howell Mill and Kirkwood locations feature full bars.

674 North Highland Avenue Northeast Suite A, Atlanta, GA 30306
(678) 705-9538
(678) 705-9538
The blackened grouper sandwich at Fishmonger in Atlanta is topped with Florida sauce, herb salad, and pickled peppers served on a buttery toasted bun smeared with nori butter. Ryan Fleisher

Also featured in:

Banshee

Copy Link

Peter Chvala, chef Nolan Wynn, and Faielle Stocco worked together for years in Ford Fry restaurants in Atlanta, while Katie McDonald was a manager at Wrecking Bar Brewpub in Little Five Points. The longtime friends all live in and around East Atlanta Village (EAV) and appreciate the neighborhood’s quirky vibe and penchant for late nights. They wanted their restaurant, Banshee, to become part of EAV, not try to change the neighborhood they love and call home. Since opening in 2018, Banshee has done just that, becoming not only an integral part of the lives of East Atlanta residents seeking dinner and cocktails (and maybe a late-night hot dog), but a dining destination for visitors to the neighborhood. This bib gourmand serves dishes like peppers and squash escabeche, sweet corn lasagna, and herb-crusted flat iron steak. Banshee’s popular roasted delicata squash and its fry bread are menu staples now. The latter comes served with spreadable pepperoni butter. Equal care and attention to detail are paid to the cocktails at Banshee, which includes drinks like the Stately Hag made with tequila, strega, Cocchi Americano, lemon, and thyme and the Staccato with tawny port, bourbon, Meletti amaro, and Fernet.

1271 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
(470) 428-2034
(470) 428-2034
Braised duck mezzelune at Banshee now open in East Atlanta Village Ryan Fleisher

Also featured in:

Lazy Betty

Copy Link

Owned by chefs Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips, Lazy Betty in Candler Park offers sophisticated fine dining wrapped in a warm and inviting neighborhood restaurant. At this one-star restaurant, people choose between two tasting menus of six to eight courses with optional wine pairings and a vegetarian meal upon request. There’s also champagne and caviar service, which comes with steamed milk buns and scallion pancakes, too. Reservations are required and a vegetarian menu is available upon request.

1530 DeKalb Ave NE ste f, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 975-3692
(404) 975-3692
Lazy Betty

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Arepa Mia

Copy Link

This Venezuelan restaurant and bib gourmand, owned and operated by Lis Hernandez, serves its signature menu item stuffed with everything from fried tilapia and 12-hour roasted beef to deviled ham and those filled with Venezuelan-style scrambled eggs, tomatoes, caramelized onions, and queso de ano. Arepas here average around $10 to $11. Make sure to order a side of crispy yuca fries or tostones for an extra $5 or try the cachapas (Venezuelan sweet or savory pancake) topped with proteins like roast pork or shredded chicken and assorted vegetables.

10 N Clarendon Ave suite a, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
(404) 600-3509
(404) 600-3509
Pollo la Catira with shredded chicken, caramelized peppers and onions, and cheddar cheese from Arepa Mia in Avondale Estates, GA. Arepa Mia

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Heirloom Market BBQ

2243 Akers Mill Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

Michelin designated this barbecue spot as one of the ten bib gourmands in the Atlanta guide. While there’s limited seating here, chefs Cody Taylor and Jiyeon Lee bring more than enough flavor to compensate for Heirloom’s cramped quarters or a ride home with a to-go box. Taylor and Lee’s Southern-meets-Korean barbecue restaurant offers a must-try spicy Korean pork sandwich on its menu with chopped rib meat marinated in fermented chile paste, topped with kimchi coleslaw, black sesame seeds, and a sliced scallion. Order the sandwich with a side of Brunswick stew or collards.

2243 Akers Mill Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
(770) 612-2502
(770) 612-2502
A tin tray displaying spicy Korean BBQ pork, kimchi, and pickles spilling out of a sandwich at Heirloom Market BBQ in Smyrna GA. Heirloom Market BBX

Bacchanalia

1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW Suite 1, Atlanta, GA 30318

Bacchanalia, the fine dining stalwart from James Beard award-winning chef Anne Quatrano, was granted one star by Michelin, thanks in part to the restaurant’s epic tasting menu. Look for dishes like the crab fritter (a perennial favorite), Maine lobster with caviar and brioche, and a rotating array of seasonal entrees and desserts. Located next to market and cafe Star Provisions on Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard, reservations are necessary for a table at Bacchanalia. Don’t have reservations? Head to the bar for cocktails, a glass of wine, and the a la carte menu. Michelin also granted Bacchanalia a green star, given to restaurants with excellent sustainable and environmentally friendly practices.

1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW Suite 1, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 365-0410
(404) 365-0410
Maine lobster with English peas Bacchanalia

Busy Bee Cafe

810 M.L.K. Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30314

Owner Tracy Gates can add being a Michelin bib gourmand to the list of accolades this Vine City soul food institution has received over the last 76 years. The fried chicken created by original owner Lucy Jackson became legendary in Atlanta, prompting the restaurant to become a refueling stop and meeting place for Civil Rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr., Ralph David Abernathy, Hosea Williams, Andrew Young, and Joseph Lowery. To this day, the fried chicken is still marinated for 12 hours, before being hand-breaded and fried. If that isn’t enticing enough, get the smothered version, which is topped with pan gravy. Beyond the fried chicken, people will find an assortment of other Southern meat-and-three staples and sides, including fried catfish, mac and cheese, and collards. In 2022, Busy Bee Cafe was honored with an America’s Classic award from the James Beard Foundation.

810 M.L.K. Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30314
(404) 525-9212
(404) 525-9212
Fried chicken, collards, and mac and cheese from Busy Bee Cafe in Vine City Atlanta. Busy Bee Cafe

Mujō

691 14th St NW c, Atlanta, GA 30318

Put nabbing a coveted reservation at this Michelin one-star omakase restaurant on your Atlanta dining bucket list. Built around an intimate and highly personalized dining experience, Mujo is a splurge-worthy destination for omakase. Reservations go fast when released each month, but for those who secure a seat at the sushi bar, patience (and the hefty price tag) pay off, thanks to the attention to detail and personalized touches they experience throughout the meal. Led by chef J. Trent Harris, who trained under master sushi chefs at at Michelin-star establishments Sushi Ginza Onodera and Shuko in New York and Tokyo, this 15-seat omakase restaurant gives a nightly master class in hospitality and the nuanced art of Edomae-style sushi. A meal here begins with cocktails at the small bar reserved for guests of the restaurant. Then, during dinner, Harris and his team wow with exquisite course after exquisite course of nigiri, beautifully presented dishes like hakurei turnip tartlets, and nods to other Japanese culinary traditions, including tamagoyaki (Japanese shrimp and egg cake similar to an omelet) and konacha green tea served with dessert.

691 14th St NW c, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 400-6832
(404) 400-6832
Kohada nigiri topped with kimioboro at Mujo sushi restaurant in Atlanta, GA. Ryan Fleisher

Hayakawa

1055 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318

Chef Atsushi “Art” Hayakawa relocated his beloved eponymous Buford Highway restaurant to Star Metals on Howell Mill Road in 2023. Now simply called Hayakawa, the new location in the city is much more intimate, with just a small sushi bar focused on the omakase experience. Even with its one-star status from Michelin, people can still expect to see the charming Chef Art behind the counter preparing extravagant courses of sushi throughout the meal with interludes of other Japanese small bites and cooked dishes. 

1055 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318
(770) 986-0010
(770) 986-0010
Buford Highway Sushi Hayakawa&nbsp;relocates this year to Star Metals on Howell Mill Road. Andrew Thomas Lee

Antico Pizza Napoletana

1093 Hemphill Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Michelin named Giovanni DiPalma’s popular Home Park pizzeria a bib gourmand. Since opening in 2009 near Georgia Tech, this little pizzeria off of Hemphill Avenue has been a hot spot for Neapolitan-style pizzas, calzones, and Italian sandwiches. For OTPers seeking a slice of Antico, there’s a location in Alpharetta’s Avalon development and at the Battery near Braves Truist Park in Cobb County. A location is also now open in Tucker.

1093 Hemphill Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 724-2333
(404) 724-2333
Exterior of Antico Pizza. Matthew Wong

The Chastain

4320 Powers Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30342

Michelin granted the Chastain a green star, given to restaurants with excellent sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. Like Bacchanalia, it joins only 21 other restaurants in the U.S. and 469 in the world with a green star. Former Atlas chef Christopher Grossman opened this all-day neighborhood restaurant in 2019, named for the nearby park. Most of the fresh ingredients used in dishes served on the menu come from the restaurant’s sprawling seasonal garden. Dinner includes everything from lobster agnoletti and beef tenderloin to shrimp and grits, roasted garden broccoli, and butternut squash soup. Look for biscuits and pastries at breakfast as well as a delicious cheeseburger during lunch. But dinner is when Grossman and his team really shine, from the attentive service provided by the front-of-house staff, to the wine and cocktails, to the dishes presented at the table. Beverage director Juan Fernando Cortes was also awarded outstanding sommelier by Michelin.

4320 Powers Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30342
(404) 257-6416
(404) 257-6416
Heidi Harris

Little Bear

71 Georgia Ave SE Unit A, Atlanta, GA 30312

For longtime followers of chef Jarrett Stieber from his days operating pop-up Eat Me Speak Me, being honored with the Michelin Young Chef award and Little Bear nabbing a bib gourmand came as no surprise. After discontinuing his pop-up in 2019, Stieber opened Little Bear in Summerhill right before the start of the pandemic in 2020. Despite the challenges brought on by the health crisis, Stieber never wavered from what made his pop-up, and now his restaurant, so popular with regulars. The chef’s mischievous sense of humor and creativity continue to be on full display in dishes like the Everything Raw Beef with hatch chile bagel soubise and drinks like the Invasive Species mixed with singani and rum, bitter bianco, and creme de kudzu flower. Pro tip: it’s best to order the entire menu at Little Bear. Tell the server to “Just F*ck Me Up, Fam.”

71 Georgia Ave SE Unit A, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 500-5396
(404) 500-5396
A bowl of tomatoes and broth with a pink Little Bear menu beside it Little Bear

Atlas

88 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305

Located at the swanky St. Regis hotel in Buckhead, this one-star restaurant is always a solid choice for a celebratory, splurge-worthy dinner. Think Kristal caviar, Westholme wagyu, and desserts like a take on Chocolate Rocher. For a real treat, book the chef’s table experience at Atlas, an elaborate tasting menu feast which also comes with dessert and wine pairings. Afterwards, pop over to the Garden Room next door for one last drink. Dress code.

88 W Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 600-6471
(404) 600-6471
Seared snapper surrounded by colorful array of vegetables including zucchini, squash, and tomatoes. Atlas

Estrellita

580 Woodward Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

At their Grant Park restaurant Estrellita, now a bib gourmand, Hope Webb and chef Walter Cortado are putting in the work to shine the spotlight on the many regional cuisines that make up the thousands of islands comprising the Philippines. Grab a seat in the cozy dining room or at one of the tables outside for bite-sized lumpia stuffed with aromatic ground beef and shrimp or crispy chicharron-style chicken skins, followed by slow-simmered pork adobo, bistek (Angus beef sauteed in a citrus soy marinade), or a comforting bowl of pancit noodles. Try a dessert lumpia filled with ube ice cream for dessert, and be sure to pair the meal with a cocktail, such as the Lychee Collins made with gin, lemon juice, lychee puree, and cucumber topped with soda water. Estrellita often opens its doors to Atlanta Filipino food pop-ups and chefs in a continuing mission to raise awareness of the vast foodways found throughout the Philippines.

580 Woodward Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 390-3038
(404) 390-3038
Pancit with shrimp and chicken. Matt Wong

Bomb Biscuit Atlanta

668 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312

Celebrated baker Erika Council relocated her popular biscuit stall to North Highland Avenue in 2022. Now a full-fledged restaurant, and a bib gourmand, Bomb Biscuit Co. continues to offer Council’s fluffy buttermilk biscuit sandwiches, including her signature Glori-Fried chicken biscuit and breakfast standards like the BEC topped with American cheese. Not into biscuits? Order one of the scrumptious cinnamon rolls or trio of B’Onuts (deep-fried biscuit dough balls coated in cinnamon sugar). Look for other dishes, too, including hash and eggs and a two-egg breakfast plate with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of sausage or country ham. Pair a meal here with boozy cold brew or a French 75.

668 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
(678) 949-9439
(678) 949-9439
Four biscuits, one with bacon, egg, and cheese, one with ham and cheese, and two with fried chicken, sit on the griddle at Bomb Biscuit in Atlanta. Andrew Thomas Lee

Fred's Meat & Bread

99 Krog St NE, Atlanta, GA 30307

This Krog Street Market stall is now a Michelin bib gourmand, thanks to its craveable cheeseburger (one of the best in the city) and sandwiches like the Philly cheesesteak and cauliflower and eggplant banh mi. The garlic fries at Fred’s — one of the most popular fry options on the menu — are tossed in a parsley and garlic mixture that turns the fries green and evenly distributes the flavor without being over- or underwhelmed by garlic. The Old Bay fries here come with tartar sauce for dipping, and are also not to be missed.

99 Krog St NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 688-3733
(404) 688-3733
Cauliflower and eggplant banh mi Fred’s Meat and Bread

Fishmonger

674 North Highland Avenue Northeast Suite A, Atlanta, GA 30306

During Fishmonger’s first week in business in 2022, the tiny Poncey-Highland location of the seafood market and cafe sold nearly 700 pounds of fresh fish and close to 60 blackened grouper sandwiches each day. Six months later owners Skip Engelbrecht, Nhan Le, and chef Bradford Forsblom opened a second, larger location at the Pratt Pullman District in Kirkwood, followed by a third location in 2023 on Howell Mill Road. That aforementioned grouper became an instant classic for Fishmonger when it hit the menu, even grabbing the attention of former President Barack Obama, who ordered the fish atop his Caesar salad during a visit to Atlanta. The restaurant and its blackened grouper have now caught the eye of Michelin, which named Fishmonger a bib gourmand. Beyond fish sandwiches, look for daily oyster and crudo specials, fish dinners, and seafood salads and chowders from Forsblom at all three locations. Pair it with sparkling wine, a boozy cocktail, or a frozen drink, though keep in mind that the Poncey-Highland location is BYOB. The Howell Mill and Kirkwood locations feature full bars.

674 North Highland Avenue Northeast Suite A, Atlanta, GA 30306
(678) 705-9538
(678) 705-9538
The blackened grouper sandwich at Fishmonger in Atlanta is topped with Florida sauce, herb salad, and pickled peppers served on a buttery toasted bun smeared with nori butter. Ryan Fleisher

Banshee

1271 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316

Peter Chvala, chef Nolan Wynn, and Faielle Stocco worked together for years in Ford Fry restaurants in Atlanta, while Katie McDonald was a manager at Wrecking Bar Brewpub in Little Five Points. The longtime friends all live in and around East Atlanta Village (EAV) and appreciate the neighborhood’s quirky vibe and penchant for late nights. They wanted their restaurant, Banshee, to become part of EAV, not try to change the neighborhood they love and call home. Since opening in 2018, Banshee has done just that, becoming not only an integral part of the lives of East Atlanta residents seeking dinner and cocktails (and maybe a late-night hot dog), but a dining destination for visitors to the neighborhood. This bib gourmand serves dishes like peppers and squash escabeche, sweet corn lasagna, and herb-crusted flat iron steak. Banshee’s popular roasted delicata squash and its fry bread are menu staples now. The latter comes served with spreadable pepperoni butter. Equal care and attention to detail are paid to the cocktails at Banshee, which includes drinks like the Stately Hag made with tequila, strega, Cocchi Americano, lemon, and thyme and the Staccato with tawny port, bourbon, Meletti amaro, and Fernet.

1271 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
(470) 428-2034
(470) 428-2034
Braised duck mezzelune at Banshee now open in East Atlanta Village Ryan Fleisher

Lazy Betty

1530 DeKalb Ave NE ste f, Atlanta, GA 30307

Owned by chefs Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips, Lazy Betty in Candler Park offers sophisticated fine dining wrapped in a warm and inviting neighborhood restaurant. At this one-star restaurant, people choose between two tasting menus of six to eight courses with optional wine pairings and a vegetarian meal upon request. There’s also champagne and caviar service, which comes with steamed milk buns and scallion pancakes, too. Reservations are required and a vegetarian menu is available upon request.

1530 DeKalb Ave NE ste f, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 975-3692
(404) 975-3692
Lazy Betty

Related Maps

Arepa Mia

10 N Clarendon Ave suite a, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

This Venezuelan restaurant and bib gourmand, owned and operated by Lis Hernandez, serves its signature menu item stuffed with everything from fried tilapia and 12-hour roasted beef to deviled ham and those filled with Venezuelan-style scrambled eggs, tomatoes, caramelized onions, and queso de ano. Arepas here average around $10 to $11. Make sure to order a side of crispy yuca fries or tostones for an extra $5 or try the cachapas (Venezuelan sweet or savory pancake) topped with proteins like roast pork or shredded chicken and assorted vegetables.

10 N Clarendon Ave suite a, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
(404) 600-3509
(404) 600-3509
Pollo la Catira with shredded chicken, caramelized peppers and onions, and cheddar cheese from Arepa Mia in Avondale Estates, GA. Arepa Mia

Related Maps