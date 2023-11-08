Atlanta’s Michelin Star and Bib Gourmand Restaurants, Mapped

Peter Chvala, chef Nolan Wynn, and Faielle Stocco worked together for years in Ford Fry restaurants in Atlanta, while Katie McDonald was a manager at Wrecking Bar Brewpub in Little Five Points. The longtime friends all live in and around East Atlanta Village (EAV) and appreciate the neighborhood’s quirky vibe and penchant for late nights. They wanted their restaurant, Banshee, to become part of EAV, not try to change the neighborhood they love and call home. Since opening in 2018, Banshee has done just that, becoming not only an integral part of the lives of East Atlanta residents seeking dinner and cocktails (and maybe a late-night hot dog), but a dining destination for visitors to the neighborhood. This bib gourmand serves dishes like peppers and squash escabeche, sweet corn lasagna, and herb-crusted flat iron steak. Banshee’s popular roasted delicata squash and its fry bread are menu staples now. The latter comes served with spreadable pepperoni butter. Equal care and attention to detail are paid to the cocktails at Banshee, which includes drinks like the Stately Hag made with tequila, strega, Cocchi Americano, lemon, and thyme and the Staccato with tawny port, bourbon, Meletti amaro, and Fernet.