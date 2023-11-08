Atlanta’s Michelin Star and Bib Gourmand Restaurants, Mapped

It’s official: Atlanta is now a city with its very own Michelin guide. In total, five restaurants were awarded one star, two restaurants were awarded green stars, and ten restaurants were awarded bib gourmand status in 2023, with 30 other restaurants around town earning recommendations from Michelin in the covet dining guide. Michelin kept its restaurant selections this year within the perimeter (ITP), but could expand beyond the perimeter (OTP) in the future. Here’s where to find Atlanta’s Michelin one star, green star, and bib gourmand restaurants.
