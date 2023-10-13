 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
12 New Bars for Cocktails in Atlanta

38 Essential Restaurants Around Atlanta, Fall 2023

Where to Celebrate Halloween at Restaurants and Bars Around Atlanta

The Lemon Drop dessert is shaped like a lemon. St. Germain Bakery

These Dramatic Atlanta Desserts Are Totally Extra In the Best Way

Dramatic desserts set aflame, totally over-the-top milkshakes and over-stuffed cookies, and mountainous mounds of shaved ice and ice cream

by Lia Picard
by Lia Picard
St. Germain Bakery

Sometimes life calls for a dessert that’s as awe-inspiring and totally extra as it is delicious. There’s no shortage of such sweets in Atlanta — no doubt a confluence of the city’s pool of excellent pastry chefs and the rise of Instagrammability and TikTok. Whether you seek an elaborately adorned mountain of shaved ice or a classic baked Alaska set aflame right at your table, these desserts from Atlanta restaurants are bringing the drama in the best way.

Is this map missing over-the-top dessert from an Atlanta restaurant or dessert shop? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline.

Read more: 5 Asian Desserts to Try Around Atlanta Beyond Bubble Tea

Fried Oreo’s at Marietta Melt Yard

When you want a classic state fair treat without the state fair experience, Marietta Melt Yard has got your back. The lively restaurant serves burgers and tacos, but the fried Oreos, served crispy and golden brown with a side of vanilla ice cream, end the meal on a (very) sweet high note. The burgers here are also over-the-top and bring a bit of drama on their own, and there are plenty of other totally extra desserts to try at Marietta Melt Yard, beyond the fried Oreos.

800 Whitlock Ave NW, Marietta, GA 30064
(678) 403-2702
(678) 403-2702
Five fried Oreos dusted with confectioner sugar with a side of vanilla ice cream. Marietta Melt Yard

Popcorn sundae at Canoe

You can’t dine at Canoe and not order the restaurant’s iconic popcorn sundae. Ice cream made of popcorn-steeped heavy cream forms the base for this dessert, which is then topped with caramel sauce, Chantilly cream, and Cracker Jacks for extra crunch. It’s ideal for satisfying a craving for a sweet and salty dessert.

4199 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
(770) 432-2663
(770) 432-2663
The popcorn sundae is a buttery-sweet concoction of popcorn-flavored ice cream, caramel, and house-made Cracker Jacks from Canoe in Atlanta. Canoe

Baked Alaska at Marcel

The baked Alaska at Ford Fry’s posh steakhouse at Westside Provisions District isn’t just dessert, it’s a whole experience. Meringue ensconces a brown sugar cake with brûléed bananas and malted ice cream, which is then set aflame at the table for a stunning presentation before indulging. This dessert is completely iconic and totally dramatic.

1170 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 665-4555
(404) 665-4555
A baked Alaska set aflame burns hot with blue flames. Marcel

Cookies at Sugar Shane's

Are cookies considered dessert? The cookies at Sugar Shane’s definitely fit the bill. The Atlanta-based company, with three locations in Midtown, Sandy Springs, and Ponce City Market, began during the pandemic, immediately creating a stir on social media with stuffed, bigger-than-your-face, eye-popping cookies. The flavors are a dentist’s nightmare, but oh-so-good, with combinations like the Bulldog — a white chocolate chip-studded red velvet cookie stuffed with Oreo cheesecake — and the seasonal Carrot Top — a carrot cake cookie with butterscotch and old fashioned glaze. 

398 14th St NW suite a-1, Atlanta, GA 30318
(678) 332-1391
(678) 332-1391
Sugar Shane’s

Chocolate kyu at Umi

It’s no surprise that a sushi restaurant with a see-and-be-seen atmosphere like Umi, which marked its 10th anniversary in 2023, also offers buzz-worthy desserts. This includes the chocolate sphere filled with whiskey-infused sponge cake, chocolate, and mascarpone cream. It’s smashed open with a tiny wooden mallet. 

Two Buckhead Plaza, 3050 Peachtree Rd Suite #1, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 841-0040
(404) 841-0040
Chocolate Kyu at Umi Sushi in Buckhead Angie Mosier

Lemon cube at Saint Germain Bakery

St. Germain, with locations at Ponce City Market, Buckhead, and the Interlock, is known for its elegant French pastries, but none gets pushed into the over-the-top category like the lemon cube. Though not towering like some of the other desserts on this list, it’s visually stuns as a bulbous cube in a vibrant yellow hue. The cube is actually lemon meringue mousse filled with peach preserves and a basil syrup-soaked sponge cake as its base. St. Germain Bakery isn’t short on other beautiful and dramatic desserts to try, including the Tropicale shaped like an orange, the completely realistic Lemon Drop, and the Mon Cheri resembling a bright red cherry.

3014 Bolling Way NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
(678) 732-0437
(678) 732-0437
The lemon cube is three layers of bright yellow balls of meringue surrounding a yellow sponge cake. St. Germain Bakery

Mountain High Pie at Bones Restaurant

The mountain high pie at Bones lives up to its name as a towering slab of ice cream. Layers of vanilla and chocolate ice creams are enveloped in meringue and given a hearty chocolate sauce drizzle before hitting the table. It’s intended for birthdays and anniversaries, but don’t let that stop you from ordering it just because. 

3130 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
(404) 237-2663
(404) 237-2663
Mountain High Pie with layers of vanilla and chocolate ice creams are enveloped in meringue and given a hearty chocolate sauce. Bones

Crepe cake at Tiny Lou's

When pastry chef Charmain Ware took over Tiny Lou’s dessert program in 2021, she kept the restaurant’s iconic crepe cake on the dessert menu and added her own twists. And the crepe cake changes throughout the year. For instance, the impressive sky-high dessert might comprise layers of thin lemon crepes and a lemon-coconut filling. Keep an eye on Instagram for Sug After Dark, where Ware’s desserts are on full display in a four-course tasting with wine pairings.

789 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(470) 485-0085
(470) 485-0085

Meet Fresh

Meet Fresh sits in a corner of Doraville’s H Mart shopping center and sells a variety of desserts, including taro balls and hot bean soup. But the dessert that always makes jaws drop is the mountainous shaved ice known as bao bing. Delicate, soft flakes of shaved ice are piled high and adorned with everything from black sugar boba to mochi and melon jelly. The dessert is always drizzled with caramel and condensed milk for the right amount of sweetness. 

6035 Peachtree Blvd SUITE A116, Atlanta, GA 30360
(678) 691-9986
(678) 691-9986
Black sugar boba shaved ice from Meet Fresh Taiwanese dessert shop. Meet Fresh

Milkshakes at Cheesecaked

CheeseCaked, the pink-tinted Norcross cafe, gained a reputation for its decadent cheesecakes, but when it comes to over-the-top, it’s all about the milkshakes. They come in combinations like S’more Please or red velvet, and are always piled high with toppings like cookies and cupcakes. Think of these milkshakes as three desserts in one.

5380 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Norcross, GA 30071
(678) 587-5991
(678) 587-5991
Cheesecaked

Dessert toasts at Snowflake Tea House

You’ll want to bring a few friends along to enjoy the behemoth honey toasts at Snowflake Tea House in Duluth. Architectural in nature, a box carved into a loaf of bread creates a nesting spot for fillings like ice cream, fruit, various creams, and other sweets, including macarons. There’s even a honey toast shaped like the game Jenga. Snowflake serves other treats, too, like smoothies, sweet and savory crepes, and waffles. 

2180 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA 30096
(678) 475-1560
(678) 475-1560
Snowflake Tea House

