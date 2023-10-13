These Dramatic Atlanta Desserts Are Totally Extra In the Best Way

Share All sharing options for: These Dramatic Atlanta Desserts Are Totally Extra In the Best Way

These Dramatic Atlanta Desserts Are Totally Extra In the Best Way

Share All sharing options for: These Dramatic Atlanta Desserts Are Totally Extra In the Best Way

Sometimes life calls for a dessert that’s as awe-inspiring and totally extra as it is delicious. There’s no shortage of such sweets in Atlanta — no doubt a confluence of the city’s pool of excellent pastry chefs and the rise of Instagrammability and TikTok. Whether you seek an elaborately adorned mountain of shaved ice or a classic baked Alaska set aflame right at your table, these desserts from Atlanta restaurants are bringing the drama in the best way.

Is this map missing over-the-top dessert from an Atlanta restaurant or dessert shop? Send Eater Atlanta the details via the tipline.

Read more: 5 Asian Desserts to Try Around Atlanta Beyond Bubble Tea