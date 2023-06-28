Share All sharing options for: Where to Celebrate the 4th of July With Food and Drinks in Atlanta

Where to Celebrate the 4th of July With Food and Drinks in Atlanta

The Fourth of July in Atlanta kicks off early in the morning with one really big street party —aka the Peachtree Road Race. It’s officially the world’s largest 10K running race at a whopping 60,000 runners, which also sees cheering crowds lining the 6.2-mile course along Atlanta’s most famous street, from Buckhead to Midtown. Spectators often set up makeshift refueling stations for racers, too, filled with food, beer, and mimosas. But the festivities don’t stop at the finish line at Piedmont Park. Restaurants, bars, and community celebrations take place all over town, ending with fireworks displays lighting up the skies around Atlanta in the evening. Here are just a few food-related events and restaurant and bars serving up deals throughout the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

