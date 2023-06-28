 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Fireworks at Centennial Park in Downtown Atlanta
Fireworks at Centennial Park in Downtown Atlanta.
Ryan Fleisher

Where to Celebrate the 4th of July With Food and Drinks in Atlanta

Food and drink specials, fireworks and food trucks, and even a hot dog eating contest

by Beth McKibben
Fireworks at Centennial Park in Downtown Atlanta.
| Ryan Fleisher
by Beth McKibben

The Fourth of July in Atlanta kicks off early in the morning with one really big street party —aka the Peachtree Road Race. It’s officially the world’s largest 10K running race at a whopping 60,000 runners, which also sees cheering crowds lining the 6.2-mile course along Atlanta’s most famous street, from Buckhead to Midtown. Spectators often set up makeshift refueling stations for racers, too, filled with food, beer, and mimosas. But the festivities don’t stop at the finish line at Piedmont Park. Restaurants, bars, and community celebrations take place all over town, ending with fireworks displays lighting up the skies around Atlanta in the evening. Here are just a few food-related events and restaurant and bars serving up deals throughout the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Know of a holiday restaurant deal or Fourth of July food event not listed here? Send details to atlanta@eater.com by Thursday, June 29.

Barrio Atl

On July 4, Barrio ATL restaurant is hosting a family friendly holiday block party with food and an outdoor bar, bounce house, games with prizes, and even a fire truck tour. The event is meant to give back to the Cascade Heights community.

2310 Cascade Rd, Atlanta, GA 30311
(404) 947-0575
(404) 947-0575

Your 3rd Spot

Located at the Works in Underwood Hills, this games and restaurant venue is open on July 4, from 12 a.m. to 8 p.m., for family fun, food, and drinks.

400 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
(770) 230-3033
(770) 230-3033

Chattahoochee Food Works

The food hall at the Works is hosting what’s billed as “Georgia’s largest happy hour”, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Look for cocktail deals from the bar, along with food deals from the restaurant stalls and live music. The happy hour takes place every Tuesday, and the Fourth of July is no exception.

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW Suite 130, Atlanta, GA 30318

Puttshack - Atlanta

Puttshack is apparently bringing the summer barbecue inside throughout July, including on the Fourth of July. Expect food specials like a celebratory patty melt, Korean barbecue bao, and Nutella s’mores flatbread in-between rounds of putt-putt golf.

1115 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 738-7888
(404) 738-7888

Centennial Olympic Park

Taking place Saturday, July 1, the annual Fourth of July festival at Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta is back. Gather friends and family, claim a spot in the park, and settle in for a day of music, including from Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and food trucks from around Atlanta, ending with the best (and biggest) fireworks show in the Southeast that evening. This ticketed event is $10 per person for general admission and $50 for VIP, which includes free parking, a special viewing area, and access to food and drink options.

Atlanta, GA 30313
(404) 223-4412
(404) 223-4412

Underground Atlanta

Underground Atlanta is hosting a big block party for the Fourth of July, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., to include live music, food trucks, games, and ending with fireworks that evening. Ticketed event.

50 Upper Alabama St, Atlanta, GA 30303

Tin Lizzy's Taco Americana

It’s always a taco Tuesday at all of Tin Lizzy’s Atlanta locations, including on the Fourth of July, when some tacos will be $2.99 and margaritas will flow all day long for $7 each.

77 12th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
(404) 537-5060
(404) 537-5060

Sugar Factory American Brasserie - Atlanta

From June 30 through July 4, Sugar Factory in Midtown is offering red, white, and blue milkshakes filled with vanilla soft serve and cookie dough ice cream in a frosted mug decked out in red, white, and blue sugar crystals and candy stars. It’s then topped with whipped cream, strawberry-flavored rock candy, and cola and food-shaped gummies. 

1080 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
(470) 428-4395
(470) 428-4395

Staplehouse

Staplehouse hosts its annual Fourth of July backyard bash on the garden patio Sunday, July 2, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Look for food and drink specials and fireworks after sunset.

541 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
(404) 524-5005
(404) 524-5005

Red's Beer Garden

Red’s Beer Garden in Benteen Park is hosting its annual hot dog eating contest Sunday, July 2, at 3 p.m. Sorry, the beer garden is closed this year for the Fourth of July.

1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
(770) 637-2299
(770) 637-2299

The Roof at Ponce City Market

Head up to the Roof at Ponce City Market, June 30 through July 4, for games, views of the fireworks throughout the weekend, and carnival food on the Fourth of July. Family friendly until 5 p.m.

675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
(770) 999-1530
(770) 999-1530

Clermont Hotel and Rooftop Bar

This holiday deal is for Atlanta’s service industry workers. Head up to the rooftop bar on the Fourth of July for S.I.N. (Service Industry Night) at the Hotel Clermont. Relax on your day off with $5 beers and $12 beer and shot specials. Takes place every Tuesday night.

789 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(470) 485-0485
(470) 485-0485

The Wurst Beer Hall

For folks who’ve run the Peachtree Road Race, The Best Sandwich Shop and adjoining Wurst Beer Hall are offering a 25-percent discount on all food to racers who bring their bib by on the Fourth of July. This deal also includes Bantam + Biddy at Ansley Mall.

863 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
(404) 941-1064
(404) 941-1064

Hampton + Hudson

Peachtree Road Race participants receive a complimentary brunch (up to $15) at Hampton and Hudson when they present their race bib on the Fourth of July. The Inman Park restaurant is also offering holiday food and drink specials, including $2 cans of Bud and a $15 All-Star plate.

299 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 948-2123
(404) 948-2123

Gene’s BBQ @ Gigi's Italian Kitchen & Restaurant

Barbecue pop-up Gene’s is taking over Gigi’s Italian Kitchen in Candler Park for the evening on the Fourth of July. Follow on Instagram for menu updates.

1660 McLendon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
(404) 371-0889
(404) 371-0889

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern

Hobnob at Halcyon is hosting a pig roast on the patio, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., on the Fourth of July to include live music and a raffle to win prizes.

6690 Town Square #420, Alpharetta, GA 30005
(470) 448-4572
(470) 448-4572

